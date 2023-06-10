Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0325 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $200.68 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,167,724,392 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

