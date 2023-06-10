Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Sells $465,000.00 in Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,436,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,507.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

NYSE FTK opened at $0.76 on Friday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,706 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

