sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,273,864 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

