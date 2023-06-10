Neblio Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $97,711.58 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,693,181 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

