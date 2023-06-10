CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0540 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.52 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00019237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,741.99 or 1.00010926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002503 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05604485 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,047,540.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

