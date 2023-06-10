Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $160.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00015489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00300435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013667 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003928 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.94210285 USD and is down -14.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 694 active market(s) with $112,480,379.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

