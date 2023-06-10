1,820 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $239.32 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.62.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

