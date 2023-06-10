Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,011 shares of company stock worth $34,090,054. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.