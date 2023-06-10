Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $530,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,580,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,879.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,011 shares of company stock worth $34,090,054. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.