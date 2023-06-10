Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $11,425,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $19,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ferguson by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferguson by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,063.10.

Shares of FERG opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $151.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

