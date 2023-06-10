Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STM opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.