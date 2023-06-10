Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ferguson by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,993,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,210,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 707,774 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,063.10.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

