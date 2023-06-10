Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 438 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

