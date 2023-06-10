Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of LVACU opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.68.
About LAVA Medtech Acquisition
