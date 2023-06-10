Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

