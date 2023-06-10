Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $314.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.93 and a 200 day moving average of $317.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

