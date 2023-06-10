PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

