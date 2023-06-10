Natixis Has $4.79 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 772.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $48.50 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

