ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $3,733.74 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00300435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015489 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003928 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

