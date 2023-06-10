Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $157,998.91 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

