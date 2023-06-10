ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $349,037.05 and approximately $15.18 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.