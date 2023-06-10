Metawar (METAWAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.26 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $37.26 million and approximately $29.72 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00017545 USD and is down -26.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

