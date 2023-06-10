ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $36.88 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. ASD has a market cap of $36.88 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00019237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,741.99 or 1.00010926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05804794 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,803,210.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.