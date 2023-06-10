OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Achieves $74.96 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $74.96 million and $19.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.