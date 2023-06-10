Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $115.87 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00009626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $115.87 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 46,765,008 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

