MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of MoneyGram International worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $126,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 292.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

MGI stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading

