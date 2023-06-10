Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 979.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

