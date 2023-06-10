Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PB. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.