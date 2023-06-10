Bokf Na Acquires 3,104 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bokf Na raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NYSE SNA opened at $267.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $270.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,047. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

