Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAA stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

