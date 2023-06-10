Bokf Na Acquires 39 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,606.13 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,637.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2,413.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

