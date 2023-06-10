Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.
Shares of ADSK opened at $201.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.
