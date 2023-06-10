Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 304,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 174,664 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 58,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.