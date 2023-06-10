Bokf Na Purchases 112 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,758,000 after buying an additional 60,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,730,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $232.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

