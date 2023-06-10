CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,092,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after buying an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

MOH stock opened at $284.10 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

