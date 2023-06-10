CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Dover Stock Performance
NYSE DOV opened at $141.14 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48.
Dover Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
