CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,457 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.44 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

