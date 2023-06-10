Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

MHK stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

