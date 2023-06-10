CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,010 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

