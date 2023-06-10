Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 153,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,042,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 478,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

