CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 11,413 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EEM opened at $39.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

