CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.73 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $284.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

