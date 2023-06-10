Bokf Na Sells 448 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $304,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $128.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

