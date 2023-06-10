CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

