Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TOLWF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

