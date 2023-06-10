Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOLWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

