Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 51,114 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,467,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,944,037.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26.

Travelzoo Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.54 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $151,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $131,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

