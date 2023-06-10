Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.84.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

