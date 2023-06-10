Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS FMBL opened at $5,436.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1 year low of $5,325.00 and a 1 year high of $8,275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $652.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,662.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6,642.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $170.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

