Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $240.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Stories

